Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 894 ($11.34) and last traded at GBX 900 ($11.42). Approximately 336,787 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 190,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 907 ($11.51).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.39) price target on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Thursday.

Next 15 Group Price Performance

Next 15 Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £861.78 million, a PE ratio of 1,725.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 944.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 902.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a GBX 10.60 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Next 15 Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. Next 15 Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tim Dyson acquired 76,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 954 ($12.10) per share, for a total transaction of £734,045.76 ($931,175.64). Company insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About Next 15 Group

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

