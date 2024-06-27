Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the May 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Stock Down 0.6 %

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 167,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,561. The stock has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48.

Get Nippon Telegraph and Telephone alerts:

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nippon Telegraph and Telephone will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.