North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Buys C$317,400.00 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.45 per share, with a total value of C$317,400.00.
Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.81 per share, with a total value of C$99,050.00.
- On Thursday, May 16th, Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.68 per share, with a total value of C$138,400.00.
- On Tuesday, April 2nd, Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.85, for a total transaction of C$457,000.00.
TSE:NOA opened at C$26.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.73. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$24.18 and a 52 week high of C$34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$698.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.
NOA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.57.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.
