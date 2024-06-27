Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 19310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Northern Graphite Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Northern Graphite had a negative net margin of 138.27% and a negative return on equity of 91.00%. The business had revenue of C$4.21 million during the quarter.

Northern Graphite Company Profile

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

