Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF remained flat at $17.24 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,653. Northland Power has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

