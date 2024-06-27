Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.66

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.66 and last traded at $39.43, with a volume of 32959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,599,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,510,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,184,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,256,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 534,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,617,000 after buying an additional 35,371 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 323,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 59,428 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 251,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares during the last quarter.
About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.