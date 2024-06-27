Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $10.98. 210,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 145,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0685 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. This is a boost from Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMCO. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $255,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 1,699.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 32,370 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

