Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, June 28th

Shares of Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, June 28th. The 1-35 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 28th.

Nuwellis Stock Performance

NUWE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,182,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,285. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. Nuwellis has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 316.90% and a negative net margin of 202.97%.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

