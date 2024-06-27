NXM Price Tops $57.03 on Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012744 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010172 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,450.02 or 0.99999819 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012746 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00079617 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

