Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.51

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 275272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Obsidian Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $606.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

