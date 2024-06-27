Orgel Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,768,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,088 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 11.1% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $405,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.74. The company had a trading volume of 532,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,348. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

