Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 354 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.18. 270,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $93.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.55 and its 200-day moving average is $82.20.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

