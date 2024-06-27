Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,417 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.59. 914,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,223,179. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.