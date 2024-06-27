Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,933 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.3% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.46. The company had a trading volume of 108,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.35 and its 200-day moving average is $216.74.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

