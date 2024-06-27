Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Robert W. Baird

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OMI. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE OMI opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $28.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.33.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $187,687.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $887,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $187,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $686,911 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 35.6% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,210,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,148,000 after purchasing an additional 327,002 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 61.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after buying an additional 169,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth approximately $4,683,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.