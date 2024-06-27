Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Shares Down 0.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05. 2,804 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,198 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 111.86% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF worth $9,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (PSCJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

