Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is IAM Advisory LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,348 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 6.2% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IAM Advisory LLC owned about 0.14% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $22,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,941.5% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,694,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,469,000 after buying an additional 1,666,476 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,260,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 318.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,434,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,376 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,841,000 after purchasing an additional 822,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,225,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 804,685 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

COWZ stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.55. 1,712,975 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.20.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

