Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Trading Down 3%

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) fell 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $180.94 and last traded at $180.97. 41,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 625,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.61.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.29.

The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.97 and a 200-day moving average of $176.16.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

