Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,824 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,285,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,719,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $24.42. 2,839,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,655,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,377,153 shares of company stock valued at $240,054,945. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

