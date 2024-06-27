Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PSBD opened at $16.55 on Thursday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $17.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.58.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.34 million. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 84.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Palmer Square Capital BDC will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

