Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 108,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile

Pan Global Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Spain. The company explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, tin, cobalt, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Aguilas project, which comprises nine investigation permits that covers an area of approximately 16,300 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering an area of approximately 2,803 hectares.

