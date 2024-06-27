Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Sells C$369,799.00 in Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 11,929 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.00, for a total transaction of C$369,799.00.

John B. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, John B. Williams sold 2,532 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.83, for a total transaction of C$80,593.56.

On Wednesday, April 10th, John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total transaction of C$236,800.00.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

POU opened at C$30.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.19. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$24.59 and a 1-year high of C$33.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$452.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.00 million. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 19.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.8292264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POU has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.80.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Featured Articles

