Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.69. 8,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 13,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

Parkland Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

