PayPal USD (PYUSD) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, PayPal USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $413.39 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 414,070,843 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 404,371,487.78. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99724398 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $10,249,717.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

