Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Hillman Co.

Hillman Co. lessened its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 395,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,798 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive accounts for 0.8% of Hillman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hillman Co.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 60.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 923,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,604,537. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $108,467.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $54,068.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $108,467.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at $442,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,600 shares of company stock valued at $195,372 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.80 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

Peloton Interactive Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

