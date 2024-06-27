Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Trading Down 0.8%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.22. 134,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 52,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Pennon Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.24.

Pennon Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7198 per share. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

