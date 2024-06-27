PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,407 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,776,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,427. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $192.38. The company has a market cap of $229.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.38.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

