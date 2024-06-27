PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.38.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $166.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $229.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $192.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.37.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

