Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 36.7% per year over the last three years.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:PBT opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $512.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $25.60.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.
