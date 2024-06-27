Petrofac (LON:PFC) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report) were down 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.06 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.38 ($0.16). Approximately 4,864,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 8,479,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.24 ($0.17).

Petrofac Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of £74.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79, a PEG ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petrofac

In related news, insider Sara Akbar purchased 18,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £4,928.30 ($6,251.81). 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

