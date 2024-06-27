Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 0.6 %

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$14.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.14. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$10.65 and a 12 month high of C$15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PEY. Desjardins lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peyto Exploration & Development

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.43, for a total transaction of C$150,103.04. In other news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$472,719.00. Also, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.43, for a total value of C$150,103.04. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,470 shares of company stock valued at $404,303 and sold 168,119 shares valued at $2,584,563. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

