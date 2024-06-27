Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.4% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 22,093,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,920,414. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $157.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

