PFS Partners LLC Buys 168 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 796.1% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.9% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.6% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $156.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.37. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $130.91 and a 52-week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

