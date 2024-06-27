PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) CEO Buys $35,320.26 in Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Lorber purchased 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,320.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,076.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:PFX opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08. PhenixFIN Co. has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.51). PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 125.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. On average, analysts expect that PhenixFIN Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from PhenixFIN’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PhenixFIN stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the quarter. PhenixFIN makes up about 3.5% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.05% of PhenixFIN worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

