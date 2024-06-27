Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 435.2% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Philip Morris International by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 710,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,779,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PM opened at $101.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

