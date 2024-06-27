PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Shares Down 0%

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $94.55 and last traded at $94.56. Approximately 20,614 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 54,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.59.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.63.

Get PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth $667,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 67,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,060.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after buying an additional 140,356 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.