PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Shares Down 0.5%

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.37. Approximately 16,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 22,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.