PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Shares Down 0.5%

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.37. Approximately 16,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 22,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.
