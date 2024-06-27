Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Sells $115,380.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, June 13th, Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $44.40 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.44, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.79.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,507,000 after buying an additional 872,016 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Pinterest by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 882,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after acquiring an additional 323,547 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 3,402.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 77,974 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 62,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINS. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.37.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

