Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.000-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pool also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.04-$11.44 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $328.00.

POOL stock opened at $312.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $357.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $299.24 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

