Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Cut to $356.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $416.00 to $356.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $312.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $357.56 and a 200-day moving average of $378.61. Pool has a 52-week low of $299.24 and a 52-week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 11,800.0% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

