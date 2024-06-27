Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $338.00 to $290.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Pool traded as low as $299.24 and last traded at $312.18, with a volume of 175653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $337.91.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Get Pool alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on POOL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pool Stock Up 0.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 33.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 59.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $357.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.