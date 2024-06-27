PotCoin Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $18.21 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00015243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00116104 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

