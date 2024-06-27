Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Shares Up 6.5%

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $15.44. 698 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 365% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.
Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70.
About Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna
Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna provides various banking products and services in Poland and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Retail, Corporate and Investment, and Transfer center and other segments. It offers current and savings accounts, term deposits, private and electronic banking services, investment and insurance products, investment funds, electronic and mobile banking services, credit and debit cards, and consumer and mortgage loans, as well as corporate loans to firms and enterprises, developers, cooperatives, and property managers.
