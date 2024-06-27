Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.37. 16,221,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,083,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.38. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. UBS Group downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

