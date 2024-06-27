Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 85686367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Premier African Minerals Stock Performance

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of £31.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.21.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

