Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.33). 22,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 148,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181 ($2.30).
Premier Asset Management Group Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 183.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 183.50. The stock has a market cap of £194.14 million and a P/E ratio of 16.38.
Premier Asset Management Group Company Profile
Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.
