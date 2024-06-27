Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Down 1.1 %
Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. Presidio Property Trust has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $18.84.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Presidio Property Trust
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Any Pullback in Tech May Signal a Rotation into These 3 Sectors
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Oracle, Casey’s, FedEx Signal Big Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.