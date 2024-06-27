Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. Presidio Property Trust has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

