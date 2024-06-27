Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Short Interest Update

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,891. Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Company Profile

The Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (BTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to hold equities of small- and mid-cap healthcare firms in the US. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. BTEC was launched on Aug 19, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

