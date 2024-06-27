Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.33

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.33 and last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 5869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 50,254 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 740,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 313.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 137,288 shares in the last quarter.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.