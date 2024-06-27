Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 127,887 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 358.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,887 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,853 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,731,000 after buying an additional 20,946,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,701,794,000 after buying an additional 1,090,199 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,038,000 after buying an additional 2,023,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,387 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.52. 21,948,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,555,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.48. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $103.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.3083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

